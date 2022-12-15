UrduPoint.com

Trump's 'Major Announcement' Turns Out To Be Own Brand Of Trading Cards

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Trump's 'Major Announcement' Turns Out to Be Own Brand of Trading Cards

Former US President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that the "major announcement" he teased the day before is the sale of his own collection of digital trading cards.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that the "major announcement" he teased the day before is the sale of his own collection of digital trading cards.

"MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life and Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting," Trump said in a statement.

Trump said these digital trading cards will make a great Christmas gift and are on sale for $99.

Last month, Trump announced his bid to run for a second term to become US president in the 2024 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Christmas Trump Sale All

Recent Stories

Russian Troops Destroy 3 Ukrainian Army Ammunition ..

Russian Troops Destroy 3 Ukrainian Army Ammunition Depots - Russian Defense Mini ..

51 seconds ago
 US Believes Russia Sanctions Will Not Produce Pric ..

US Believes Russia Sanctions Will Not Produce Price Spikes of Key Commodities- S ..

52 seconds ago
 14 mn tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

14 mn tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

53 seconds ago
 3rd aeroponic greenhouse for production of virus f ..

3rd aeroponic greenhouse for production of virus free seed potatoes established

55 seconds ago
 UNIDO, GEF hand over machinery to SSWM for cleanli ..

UNIDO, GEF hand over machinery to SSWM for cleanliness

57 seconds ago
 Police patrolling enhanced, Shaheen Force being eq ..

Police patrolling enhanced, Shaheen Force being equipped with more resources to ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.