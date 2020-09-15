UrduPoint.com
Trump's 'Make America Great Again' Campaign Ad Features Russian-Made Jets - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:57 PM

US President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Committee used a stock image of Russian MiG-29 jet fighters in a presidential campaign ad calling for support of US troops, the Politico newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Committee used a stock image of Russian MiG-29 jet fighters in a presidential campaign ad calling for support of US troops, the Politico newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the ad with silhouettes of armed soldiers with Russian-made jets flying over them was released on September 8 and ran through September 12.

"That's definitely a MiG-29," Pierre Sprey, a defense analyst who helped develop the A-10 and the F-16 fighters for the US air force, said as quoted by Politico, adding he was "glad to see it's supporting our troops.

"

Ruslan Pukhov, the director of the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, confirmed to the news portal that the poster in fact showed Russian MiG-29s and that one of the soldiers was holding an AK-74 assault rifle.

According to Politico, the image used in the ad was a stock photo from the internet.

Similar incidents have already taken place in the past. In October 2019, Florida House Representative Brian Mast wished the US Navy a happy birthday in a Tweet with a photo of Russian battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 3.

