MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Committee used a stock image of Russian MiG-29 jet fighters in a presidential campaign ad calling for support of US troops, the Politico newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the ad with silhouettes of armed soldiers with Russian-made jets flying over them was released on September 8 and ran through September 12.

"That's definitely a MiG-29," Pierre Sprey, a defense analyst who helped develop the A-10 and the F-16 fighters for the US air force, said as quoted by Politico, adding he was "glad to see it's supporting our troops.

Ruslan Pukhov, the director of the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, confirmed to the news portal that the poster in fact showed Russian MiG-29s and that one of the soldiers was holding an AK-74 assault rifle.

According to Politico, the image used in the ad was a stock photo from the internet.

Similar incidents have already taken place in the past. In October 2019, Florida House Representative Brian Mast wished the US Navy a happy birthday in a Tweet with a photo of Russian battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 3.