ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Turkey views the "deal of the century" proposed by the United States on Tuesday, as a stillborn plan aimed at the annexation of Palestinian territories, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

US President Donald Trump unveiled his middle East peace plan earlier in the day, declaring it a "win-win" opportunity for both Israel and the Palestinians.

"This alleged US peace plan is stillborn. It aims to destroy the settlement process between the two states and to facilitate the annexation of Palestinian lands by Israel," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Palestinian people and their lands are not for sale. Jerusalem is a red line. We will not allow any steps aimed at legalizing Israeli occupation and oppression," the statement said.