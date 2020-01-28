UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Mideast Peace Plan Envisions $50Bln To Spur Palestinian Economy - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump's Mideast Peace Plan Envisions $50Bln to Spur Palestinian Economy - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Trump administration's Israel-Palestine peace plan will incorporate a previously announced package of $50 billion designed to boost the Palestinian economy, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Vision incorporates the massive $50 billion Peace to Prosperity economic plan, which will spur the Palestinian economy," the release said. "When properly implemented, the Vision will: Create more than 1 million new jobs; More than double Palestinian GDP; and Reduce unemployment below 10% and cut the poverty rate in half."

White House officials rolled out the economic portion of the peace plan during a conference in Bahrain in June

Related Topics

White House Trump Bahrain June Billion Million

Recent Stories

Historians unveil rare photos of Sobibor death cam ..

6 minutes ago

US developing vaccine against deadly China virus: ..

7 minutes ago

Indian occupying forces launch search operation in ..

7 minutes ago

Johnson Discussed US 'Deal of Century' for Mideast ..

7 minutes ago

Trump calls Mideast plan a 'big step towards peace ..

7 minutes ago

Klopp defends stance on FA Cup replays

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.