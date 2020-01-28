Trump's Mideast Peace Plan Envisions $50Bln To Spur Palestinian Economy - White House
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Trump administration's Israel-Palestine peace plan will incorporate a previously announced package of $50 billion designed to boost the Palestinian economy, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The Vision incorporates the massive $50 billion Peace to Prosperity economic plan, which will spur the Palestinian economy," the release said. "When properly implemented, the Vision will: Create more than 1 million new jobs; More than double Palestinian GDP; and Reduce unemployment below 10% and cut the poverty rate in half."
White House officials rolled out the economic portion of the peace plan during a conference in Bahrain in June.