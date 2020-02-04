(@FahadShabbir)

The Middle East peace plan, proposed by US President Donald Trump, is inconsistent with the international law and neglects the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people, Sahar Qawasmi, a member of the Palestinian National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Middle East peace plan, proposed by US President Donald Trump, is inconsistent with the international law and neglects the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people, Sahar Qawasmi, a member of the Palestinian National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told Sputnik.

"What was called Trump Middle East Plan is not a real plan and could not be a framework of any future plan. It's an attempt of legitimizing occupation and creating an apartheid situation inside one country, which is Israel, and it violates the international law and neglects the right of self-determination. This step reflects the attitude of Trump's policy that is inconsistent with the views of the international community and neglects them," Qawasmi said.

On January 28, Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians via the two-state solution.

Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley and keep Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." The peace plan envisions the Palestinians would double the land they currently hold and receive $50 billion in investment to spur the Palestinian economy. However, Palestinian refugees would not be permitted to return to their land.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace plan, the Palestinian leadership have said they outright reject it. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to come to the UN Security Council on February 11 to mobilize opposition to the peace plan.