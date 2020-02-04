UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Mideast Plan Inconsistent With Int'l Law - Palestinian National Council Member

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:35 PM

Trump's Mideast Plan Inconsistent With Int'l Law - Palestinian National Council Member

The Middle East peace plan, proposed by US President Donald Trump, is inconsistent with the international law and neglects the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people, Sahar Qawasmi, a member of the Palestinian National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Middle East peace plan, proposed by US President Donald Trump, is inconsistent with the international law and neglects the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people, Sahar Qawasmi, a member of the Palestinian National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told Sputnik.

"What was called Trump Middle East Plan is not a real plan and could not be a framework of any future plan. It's an attempt of legitimizing occupation and creating an apartheid situation inside one country, which is Israel, and it violates the international law and neglects the right of self-determination. This step reflects the attitude of Trump's policy that is inconsistent with the views of the international community and neglects them," Qawasmi said.

On January 28, Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians via the two-state solution.

Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley and keep Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." The peace plan envisions the Palestinians would double the land they currently hold and receive $50 billion in investment to spur the Palestinian economy. However, Palestinian refugees would not be permitted to return to their land.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace plan, the Palestinian leadership have said they outright reject it. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to come to the UN Security Council on February 11 to mobilize opposition to the peace plan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Trump Bank Jerusalem Middle East January February Refugee Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Reduction in current account deficit big success o ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

56 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.