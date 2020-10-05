UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Monday White House Schedule Empty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:40 AM

Trump's Monday White House Schedule Empty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The White House is not disclosing whether US President Donald Trump will be released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Monday, but his schedule for the day is empty.

The Monday White House schedule shows no public events scheduled for Trump.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University, in charge of the president's therapeutics, said on Sunday that Trump had responded well to the remdesivir antiviral treatment and that he could be allowed to return to the White House as early as Monday.

Trump briefly left the Walter Reed hospital to greet his supporters on Sunday. According to video footage released on Twitter, Trump's motorcade drove past a small crowd of his supporters and then returned back to the medical center.

Trump waved from behind the closed window of the black SUV and did not get out of the vehicle. Sitting in the back seat, he was wearing a face mask, just like all the other people inside the SUV.

In a video released on his Twitter account on Sunday Trump said he had learned a lot about the coronavirus in the past days and that it had been an "interesting journey."

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Twitter White House Trump Vehicle Wife Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

8 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

9 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.