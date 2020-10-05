(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The White House is not disclosing whether US President Donald Trump will be released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Monday, but his schedule for the day is empty.

The Monday White House schedule shows no public events scheduled for Trump.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University, in charge of the president's therapeutics, said on Sunday that Trump had responded well to the remdesivir antiviral treatment and that he could be allowed to return to the White House as early as Monday.

Trump briefly left the Walter Reed hospital to greet his supporters on Sunday. According to video footage released on Twitter, Trump's motorcade drove past a small crowd of his supporters and then returned back to the medical center.

Trump waved from behind the closed window of the black SUV and did not get out of the vehicle. Sitting in the back seat, he was wearing a face mask, just like all the other people inside the SUV.

In a video released on his Twitter account on Sunday Trump said he had learned a lot about the coronavirus in the past days and that it had been an "interesting journey."

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.