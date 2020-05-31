MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien denied on Sunday that there was "systemic racism" in the police force.

"No, I don't think there's systemic racism. I think 99.9 percent of our law enforcement officers are great Americans," O'Brien said on CNN's State of the Union show.

He argued that there were some "bad apples" among police officers who were racist, giving the impression of widespread racism among police forces.

"There is no doubt that there are some racist police, I think they are the minority. I think they are the few bad apples and we need to root them out," O'Brien added.

Multiple US cities saw a fifth night of violence on Saturday, sparked by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis this week. What started as anti-racism protests soon morphed into vandalism and looting.