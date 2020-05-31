UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's National Security Adviser Denies Systemic Racism Among Police Force

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 08:20 PM

Trump's National Security Adviser Denies Systemic Racism Among Police Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien denied on Sunday that there was "systemic racism" in the police force.

"No, I don't think there's systemic racism. I think 99.9 percent of our law enforcement officers are great Americans," O'Brien said on CNN's State of the Union show.

He argued that there were some "bad apples" among police officers who were racist, giving the impression of widespread racism among police forces.

"There is no doubt that there are some racist police, I think they are the minority. I think they are the few bad apples and we need to root them out," O'Brien added.

Multiple US cities saw a fifth night of violence on Saturday, sparked by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis this week. What started as anti-racism protests soon morphed into vandalism and looting.

Related Topics

Police Minority Trump Man George Minneapolis Sunday

Recent Stories

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

1 hour ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

3 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

4 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.