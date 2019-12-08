UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's National Security Adviser Says Florida Naval Base Shooting Could Be Terror-Related

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 10:21 PM

Trump's National Security Adviser Says Florida Naval Base Shooting Could Be Terror-Related

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien suggested Sunday that this week's shooting at the Pensacola naval base in Florida could be an act of terrorism.

"To me it appears to be a terrorist attack.

I do not want to prejudge the investigation, but it appears that this may be someone that was radicalized, whether it was here or it is unclear if he has got any other ties to other organizations," he told the CBS news channel.

A Saudi Air Force aviation student opened fire in a classroom at the base on Friday, killing three US sailors and wounding two sheriff's deputies before he was shot dead in an exchange of fire.

O'Brien said he did not know if this was "part of a broader plot" but stressed that "it looks like terrorism." The FBI has been interviewing other Saudi students at the base and it is up to them to determine what the shooter's motivations were, the senior official added.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Fire Exchange Student Saudi Pensacola Florida May Sunday FBI

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

57 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

2 hours ago

UAE prioritises youth empowerment: Obaid Al Zaabi

2 hours ago

SALT begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

3 hours ago

DP World UAE Region partakes in GPCA 2019

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.