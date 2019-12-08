MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien suggested Sunday that this week's shooting at the Pensacola naval base in Florida could be an act of terrorism.

"To me it appears to be a terrorist attack.

I do not want to prejudge the investigation, but it appears that this may be someone that was radicalized, whether it was here or it is unclear if he has got any other ties to other organizations," he told the CBS news channel.

A Saudi Air Force aviation student opened fire in a classroom at the base on Friday, killing three US sailors and wounding two sheriff's deputies before he was shot dead in an exchange of fire.

O'Brien said he did not know if this was "part of a broader plot" but stressed that "it looks like terrorism." The FBI has been interviewing other Saudi students at the base and it is up to them to determine what the shooter's motivations were, the senior official added.