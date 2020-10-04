UrduPoint.com
Trump's National Security Advisor Says President Feeling Well, Not Transferring Any Duties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is feeling well and looks forward to returning to the White House, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.

"I spoke with the Chief of Staff [Mark Meadows] this morning and the good news is the president feels very well and he actually wants to get back home to the White House and get back to work, but I think he's going to stay at Walter Reed for at least another period of time," O'Brien said on CBS news channel.

O'Brien went on to say that Trump was not delegating his duties.

