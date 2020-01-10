UrduPoint.com
Trump's NATOME Plan Again Breaks Campaign Vows - Ex-Turkish Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The US president's proposal to expand NATO to the middle East sounds like another campaign vow has been forgotten in the heat of the moment, a former Turkish foreign minister told Sputnik.

Trump made a surprise announcement on Thursday that he wanted NATO to encompass the Middle East and suggested a new name for the military allianceNATO plus ME, or NATOME.

"Trump's statement ... looks like another idea that occurred to him when he was looking at the map of the Middle East. This idea looks contradictory to what he was planning to do during the election campaign," Yasar Yakis said.

Trump promised in 2016 to end the nation's military entanglements abroad and bring soldiers home as quickly as possible. Instead, Washington has been sending thousands of extra troops to the Middle East as tensions with Iran have flared.

Yakis said the North Atlantic Alliance had problems taking in Turkey and Greece decades ago and, while NATO remains dominated by Washington, other core members like France, Germany and the United Kingdom are yet to say what they think of Trump's plan.

