Trump's New Acting Intel Chief Grenell Says Will Not Be Nominated For Permanent Role

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

Trump's New Acting Intel Chief Grenell Says Will Not Be Nominated for Permanent Role

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Acting Director of US National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Thursday said that President Donald Trump would soon announce a nominee for a permanent director and it would not be him.

"Correct. Acting. The President will announce the Nominee (not me) sometime soon," Grenell said in a Twitter post.

Earlier on Thursday, Grenell was officially designated as acting Director of National Intelligence after serving over a year as US Ambassador to Germany. Trump initially announced the move in a tweet Wednesday evening.

Media described him as a vocal Trump loyalist entrusted with overseeing a group of intelligence agencies that are viewed with skepticism by the White House.

Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs Eliot Engel criticized Trump's pick and called on him to submit to Congress an alternative nominee for a permanent director.

"I urge President Trump to nominate a permanent Director of National Intelligence, who can be confirmed by the Senate, and who is committed to delivering the best, unbiased intelligence possible, and not someone who will simply be a 'yes man' and tell the President what he wants to hear," Engel said in a statement.

Grenell was America's ambassador to Germany since 2018 after a career in communications and public diplomacy for US government bodies, officials and candidates. According to his embassy biography, he became the first openly gay spokesman for a Republican Presidential candidate when he was tapped by Mitt Romney to fill the role in 2012.

From 2001 to 2008, Grenell served as a US spokesman and political appointee at the UN.

