WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Former President Donald Trump's new media group known by the acronym TMTG is launching a new technology and cloud services partnership with the video and streaming services platform Rumble, TMTG announced in a statement.

"Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) today announced that it has entered into a wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement with Rumble," the statement said on Tuesday. "As part of the partnership, Rumble will deliver video and streaming for TRUTH Social."

TMTG and Rumble are also in exclusive negotiations for Rumble to provide infrastructure and video delivery services for TMTG's Subscription Video On-Demand product, TMTG+ (TMTG Plus), the statement added.

"As part of our mission, TMTG continues to align with service providers who do not discriminate against political ideology. Therefore, I have selected the Rumble Cloud to serve as a critical backbone for TMTG infrastructure," Trump said in the statement.

Rumble describes itself as a high-growth neutral video distribution platform and says it has created rails and independent infrastructure that are designed to be immune to the "cancel culture" movement and other forms of censorship.