Trump's New Sanctions Against Cuba 'Crude Attempt' To Gain Votes - Mission To UN

The Trump administration's new sanctions against Cuba are an attempt to win votes from some Cubans in the United States in the upcoming November 3 presidential election, the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Trump administration's new sanctions against Cuba are an attempt to win votes from some Cubans in the United States in the upcoming November 3 presidential election, the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations said in a statement on Friday.

"[T]hey are a crude attempt to try to gain votes a few weeks before the presidential election in the United States, appealing to the political electoral machinery of south Florida, but without considering the true aspirations of Cubans and US persons of Cuban origin," the statement said.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that any person subject to US jurisdiction will be prohibited from lodging, paying for lodging or making any reservation for or on behalf of a third party to lodge at any property identified as owned or controlled by the Cuban government, a prohibited Cuban official or their close relatives.

In addition, the Trump administration banned Cuban alcohol and tobacco products from being imported in the United States.

The Cuban mission to the United Nations said the new provisions are an expression of the constant aggression of the US government in its attempts to suffocate the Cuban economy and people while violating the US citizens ́ rights to travel to the island nation.

The latest restrictive measures are an addition to several others already implemented this year by the Trump administration that compound the economic hardships Cuba faces as a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus, the statement said.

