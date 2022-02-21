UrduPoint.com

Trump's Online Network TRUTH Social Available On Apple App Store

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) New social network TRUTH Social, created by former US President Donald Trump, has been published on the Apple App Store, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The application can now be downloaded but yet cannot be used as all possible users are put on a waiting list upon creating an account "due to a massive demand."

"We love you, and you're not just another number to us," a notification received by the Sputnik correspondent upon registering and being put on the 3,865 place in the waiting list read.

Trump announced the creation of TRUTH Social in October 2021 after most social networks blocked his accounts due to the January storming of the Capitol.

The former president promised that the network he is creating will help restore freedom of speech in the United States.

The network is expected to be fully operational for users in the United States by late March. According to Trump, his network will fight against Big Tech censorship and protect the right to free speech and expression.

The launch of TRUTH Social came on the Presidents Day, celebrated on the third Monday of February each year.

More Stories From World

