WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump's executive order on Venezuela permits Washington to introduce sanctions against anyone supporting incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday during a speech in Lima, in an apparent warning to Russia and China.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed the executive order to block property of the Venezuelan government in the US jurisdiction, including assets of the national Central Bank and the PDVSA oil company.

"Critically, the executive order also authorizes sanctions on foreign persons who provide support, or goods, or services to any designated person including to the government of Venezuela," Bolton said. "This sweeping executive order authorizes the US government to identify, target and impose sanctions on any persons who continue to provide support to the illegitimate regime of Nicolas Maduro."