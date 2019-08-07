- Home
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:03 AM
Washington is sending a signal through its latest executive order on Venezuela that nations wishing to conduct transactions with President Nicolas Maduro's government risk losing their business interests in the United States, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday during a speech in Lima
On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed the executive order to block property of the Venezuelan government in the US jurisdiction, including assets of the national Central Bank and the PDVSA oil company.
"In addition, we are sending a signal to third parties that want to do business with the Maduro regime: proceed with extreme caution, there is no need to risk your business interest with the United States for the purposes of profiting from a corrupt and dying regime," Bolton said.