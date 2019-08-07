UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Order Warns Nations That Doing Business With Maduro Risks Interests In US - Bolton

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:03 AM

Trump's Order Warns Nations That Doing Business With Maduro Risks Interests in US - Bolton

Washington is sending a signal through its latest executive order on Venezuela that nations wishing to conduct transactions with President Nicolas Maduro's government risk losing their business interests in the United States, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday during a speech in Lima

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Washington is sending a signal through its latest executive order on Venezuela that nations wishing to conduct transactions with President Nicolas Maduro's government risk losing their business interests in the United States, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday during a speech in Lima.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed the executive order to block property of the Venezuelan government in the US jurisdiction, including assets of the national Central Bank and the PDVSA oil company.

"In addition, we are sending a signal to third parties that want to do business with the Maduro regime: proceed with extreme caution, there is no need to risk your business interest with the United States for the purposes of profiting from a corrupt and dying regime," Bolton said.

Related Topics

Business Washington White House Company Oil Trump Bank Lima United States Venezuela From Government

Recent Stories

Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate, dies age ..

51 minutes ago

TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls on trial ba ..

38 minutes ago

Malawi protesters, police clash in new wave of pos ..

38 minutes ago

Ukrainian Opposition Pledges Support for Any Party ..

38 minutes ago

Poroshenko Not Suspect in Criminal Cases Involving ..

38 minutes ago

War last option to deal current situation in Kashm ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.