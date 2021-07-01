UrduPoint.com
Trump's Organization Executive To Plead Not Guilty, Fight Tax Charges - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Trump's Organization Executive to Plead Not Guilty, Fight Tax Charges - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Chief financial officer of the Trump Organization Allen Weisselberg will plead not guilty and plans to fight criminal tax charges, the defendant's lawyer said on Thursday.

"Mr. Weisselberg intends to plead not guilty and he will fight these charges in court," the lawyer said in a statement quoted by several US media outlets.

