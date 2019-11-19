UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Pardons For 3 US Service Members Violate International Law - UN Rights Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:22 PM

Trump's Pardons For 3 US Service Members Violate International Law - UN Rights Chief

United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet condemned President Donald Trump's decision to pardon two American servicemen and offer clemency to a third as violations of international law, Bachelet spokesman Rupert Colville said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet condemned President Donald Trump's decision to pardon two American servicemen and offer clemency to a third as violations of international law, Bachelet spokesman Rupert Colville said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The full pardons in two cases, and the order directing promotion in the third case, run against the letter and the spirit of international law which requires accountability for such violations," the spokesman said.

Trump pardoned Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance and Army Major Mathew Golsteyn on Friday and the restored the rank Navy Seal Edward Gallagher, who was recently demoted following acquittal of murder charges.

The pardon terminating pending criminal proceedings in the case of Major Mathew Golsteyn is "particularly troubling, as it cuts short the regular judicial process," the statement said.

Golsteyn had been set to stand trial for an allegedly killing of a detained terrorist bomb-maker in Afghanistan, reportedly due to fear the prisoner would continue to threaten American troops.

Lorance was convicted earlier on charges that he ordered his men to shoot three men on a motorcycle speeding in their direction. Lorance served more than six years of a 19-year sentence for the 2012 incident in Afghanistan.

Gallagher had been demoted following a July conviction for posing in a photo with the body of a dead terrorist during a 2017 deployment in Iraq but cleared of murder charges stemming from the fighter's fatal stabbing.

The UN spokesman's statement said the pardons send a disturbing signal to military forces all around the world.

"While pardons exist in international law, and can properly address issues of injustice or unfairness, in the present cases no circumstances have been advanced to suggest anything other than simply voiding the otherwise proper process of law in the cases," according to the spokesman.

Victims of gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law have the right to a remedy, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Terrorist Afghanistan World Army United Nations Prisoner Iraq Trump July Criminals 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister , chief minister have powers to mak ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan at tipping point of progress, prosperity: ..

4 minutes ago

Police chief inaugurates VSS office in Hazara

4 minutes ago

Govt striving to provide pollution-free environmen ..

4 minutes ago

Special Court reserves verdict in Musharraf treaso ..

8 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses ANF plea challenging t ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.