Trump's Peace Plan Gives New Hope For Normal Israel-Palestine Relations - Israeli Diplomat

Thu 11th June 2020

Trump's Peace Plan Gives New Hope for Normal Israel-Palestine Relations - Israeli Diplomat

US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, often dubbed as "the deal of the century," offers peace and security for both Israeli and Palestinians and gives them confidence that they can live better together, charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia, Yacov Livne, said on Wednesday

"This plan, we believe, can and should give new hope, since this is the basis on which we can find a new normal solution that will give us all � both Israeli and Palestinians � security, and will give us confidence that the situation will be more stable, that we can still live better together," Livne told a virtual press conference.

According to the diplomat, there is an understanding in both Israel and the rest of the world that earlier ideas on resolving this crisis were "to put it mildly, not always successful," unlike Trump's plan, which, Livne said, should be a basis to end the decades-long crisis between Israeli and Palestinians.

"We need to sit down with our Palestinian neighbors and work to implement this plan, as it is the right basis for today," Livne stressed.

In late January, Trump presented his so-called deal of the century to reconcile Israel and Palestine. The deal calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state, with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. Palestine has firmly rejected the plan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow supported the League of Arab States' (LAS) decision to hold multilateral negotiations on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and was ready to join such an initiative.

