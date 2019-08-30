UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Personal Assistant Steps Down Over Info Breach: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:51 PM

Trump's personal assistant steps down over info breach: reports

Donald Trump's personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout resigned on Thursday after she shared information about the president's family with journalists, US media reported

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Donald Trump's personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout resigned on Thursday after she shared information about the president's family with journalists, US media reported.

Westerhout's unexpected departure came after Trump learned that she had talked about his family and White House matters with reporters at an off-the-record session during the president's recent working vacation in New Jersey, The New York Times reported citing unnamed sources.

Later, other outlets -- including CNN and Politico -- also reported her departure citing unnamed sources.

CNN said Westerhout had failed to make clear during the interaction with journalists that her comments were off the record, and one reporter disclosed the conversation to the White House.

Westerhout's office was in front of the Oval Office and she had been described as Trump's "gatekeeper" in US media.

She had been his personal assistant from the beginning of his presidency.

The Trump administration has been particularly sensitive about staff leaking information to the media, with the president railing against both officials and journalists over reports about the state of affairs in the White House.

The New York Times said Westerhout was now a "separated employee" and would not be allowed into the White House.

A former administration official described Trump and Westerhout's relationship as "close", CNN said, but added that talking about his family was "a red line".

Westerhout was not a high-profile staffer, but her exit adds to a long list of administration officials who have quit since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

Related Topics

White House Trump New York 2016 Family Media From Employment

Recent Stories

Assam security tight for Indian 'citizens list' re ..

4 minutes ago

Britain has 'nothing credible' to replace Brexit b ..

8 minutes ago

Ukraine denies reports of prisoner swap with Russi ..

5 minutes ago

Asian markets boosted by fresh trade hopes after t ..

5 minutes ago

Belgian tourists find Pakistan safe and exciting p ..

5 minutes ago

Talks Begin on Amount of Ransom Payment for Russia ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.