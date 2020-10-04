UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Physician Says Doctors 'Cautiously Optimistic' About His Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:50 AM

Trump's Physician Says Doctors 'Cautiously Optimistic' About His Condition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is doing well and is fever-free as he continues to make progress in his recovery from COVID-19, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement.

"President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day," the Saturday statement says.

According to the release, Trump spent Saturday evening conducting business and moving around his medical suite at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland without difficulty.

"While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic," the statement from Dr. Sean Conley says.

In a 4-minute video recorded at the Walter Reed medical center and released on Twitter on Saturday, Trump said he was feeling better and was going to be back soon. The president said the next couple of days were going to be "the real test."

On Sunday, doctors plan to continue to closely monitor Trump's condition while he takes doses of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19, Dr. Sean Conley Dr. Sean Conley said.

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.

Related Topics

Business Twitter White House Trump Wife Progress Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

5 hours ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

6 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses installation of fina ..

7 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Says Juba Peace Agreement Daw ..

7 hours ago

US President Trump Says Feeling 'Well' in Hospital ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.