WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is doing well and is fever-free as he continues to make progress in his recovery from COVID-19, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement.

"President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day," the Saturday statement says.

According to the release, Trump spent Saturday evening conducting business and moving around his medical suite at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland without difficulty.

"While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic," the statement from Dr. Sean Conley says.

In a 4-minute video recorded at the Walter Reed medical center and released on Twitter on Saturday, Trump said he was feeling better and was going to be back soon. The president said the next couple of days were going to be "the real test."

On Sunday, doctors plan to continue to closely monitor Trump's condition while he takes doses of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19, Dr. Sean Conley Dr. Sean Conley said.

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.