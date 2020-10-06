WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley told reporters on Monday that President Donald Trump is not entirely recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) but he is well enough to leave the hospital.

"Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations, and most importantly his clinical status, support the president's safe return home," Conley said.