Trump's Physician Says President Not 'Entirely Out Of Woods Yet' But Able To Go Home
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley told reporters on Monday that President Donald Trump is not entirely recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) but he is well enough to leave the hospital.
"Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations, and most importantly his clinical status, support the president's safe return home," Conley said.