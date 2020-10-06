White House physician Sean Conley in a memorandum on Tuesday said President Donald Trump has no symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley in a memorandum on Tuesday said President Donald Trump has no symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"This morning the President's team of physicians met with him in the Residence," Conley said. "He had a resftul first night at home and today he report no symptoms."