Trump's Physician Says President Reported 'No Symptoms' On Tuesday - White House
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:22 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley in a memorandum on Tuesday said President Donald Trump has no symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
"This morning the President's team of physicians met with him in the Residence," Conley said. "He had a resftul first night at home and today he report no symptoms."