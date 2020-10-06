UrduPoint.com
Trump's Physician Says US President Not Entirely Out Of Woods Yet' But Able To Go Home

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley told reporters on Monday that President Donald Trump has not entirely recovered from the novel coronavirus, but is well enough to leave the hospital.

"Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations, and most importantly his clinical status, support the president's safe return home," Conley said.

Other members of Trump's medical staff said 72 hours have passed since Trump had fever.

The medical team said Trump's oxygen levels, kidney and liver functions are normal. In addition, they said Trump will receive his fourth dose of the remdesivir antiviral treatment later this evening and a fifth dose later this week at the White House.

Conley refused to reveal when Trump last tested negative for the presence of the novel coronavirus or the findings from X-ray scans of the president's lungs.

Prior to the press conference, Trump said he was feeling well and would be returning to the White House on Monday afternoon.

On Friday, Trump was taken to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center for treatment after announcing that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

