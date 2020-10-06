UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Physician Says US President Reported 'No Symptoms' On Tuesday - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump's Physician Says US President Reported 'No Symptoms' on Tuesday - White House

White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has no symptoms from the infection with the novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has no symptoms from the infection with the novel coronavirus.

"This morning the President's team of physicians met with him in the Residence," Conley said. "He had a restful first night at home and today he report no symptoms.

"

Conley said Trump's vital signs and physical exam remain stable, adding that the US president is doing "extremely well."

On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after reporting that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but was discharged from the hospital and returned to the White House on Monday.

Trump said earlier in the day that he looks forward to participating in the October 15 debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Miami, Florida.

Related Topics

White House Trump Miami Florida October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armenia ready for 'mutual concessions' with Azerba ..

35 minutes ago

Collins driven on by memories of '$50 and Greyhoun ..

36 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai concludes digital Space Week

47 minutes ago

Dubai Economy announces results of region’s firs ..

47 minutes ago

UNICEF Says 4 Kids Reportedly Killed, 7 Wounded in ..

36 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi visits Elite Agro farm in Al Ain

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.