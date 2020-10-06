(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has no symptoms from the infection with the novel coronavirus

"This morning the President's team of physicians met with him in the Residence," Conley said. "He had a restful first night at home and today he report no symptoms.

Conley said Trump's vital signs and physical exam remain stable, adding that the US president is doing "extremely well."

On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after reporting that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but was discharged from the hospital and returned to the White House on Monday.

Trump said earlier in the day that he looks forward to participating in the October 15 debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Miami, Florida.