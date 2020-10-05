UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Physician To Provide Update On President's Health At 3:00 P.m. - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump's Physician to Provide Update on President's Health at 3:00 p.m. - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley will provide an update on President Donald Trump's health at 3:00 p.m. local time, Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Monday.

"Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, is expected to provide an update on the President's condition in the 3 p.m. hour at Walter Reed," Deere said in the statement.

Related Topics

White House Trump P

Recent Stories

World Teachers' Day commemorated as coronavirus pu ..

2 minutes ago

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

35 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

35 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

35 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.