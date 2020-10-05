WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley will provide an update on President Donald Trump's health at 3:00 p.m. local time, Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Monday.

"Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, is expected to provide an update on the President's condition in the 3 p.m. hour at Walter Reed," Deere said in the statement.