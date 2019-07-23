UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Plan To Allow More Rapid Deportations Likely To Boost Suffering - Rights Group

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:21 AM

Trump's Plan to Allow More Rapid Deportations Likely to Boost Suffering - Rights Group

The Trump administration's grant of increased powers to deport illegal immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will cause chaos and increased suffering, Human Rights First (HRF) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Trump administration's grant of increased powers to deport illegal immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will cause chaos and increased suffering, Human Rights First (HRF) said on Monday.

"Expedited removal is a highly-flawed process that fails to protect people seeking refuge from return to persecution. The Trump Administration is doubling down on its assault on due process and asylum," Human Rights First Senior Director for Refugee Protection Eleanor Acer said.

The new policy moves the power to issue deportation orders anywhere in the United States to people alleged to not have been admitted or paroled into the country from immigration judges to ICE and CBP and it will go into effect on Tuesday, HRF noted.

"This sweeping move will give ICE and CBP officers the power to bypass immigration courts across the country and order individuals they detain to be summarily deported. This ill-advised expansion will only lead to more chaos, dysfunction, and the return of more refugees to danger," Acer said.

Increasing deportation without due process will also probably result in the summary expulsion of people who have lived in the United States for many years because they will not be carrying proof of their years of residence when immigration officers take them into custody, Acer warned.

Related Topics

Trump Lead United States Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

25 minutes ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

25 minutes ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

25 minutes ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

40 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque makes top 5 global landm ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport welcomes Air Peace’s inaugural f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.