WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Trump administration's grant of increased powers to deport illegal immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will cause chaos and increased suffering, Human Rights First (HRF) said on Monday.

"Expedited removal is a highly-flawed process that fails to protect people seeking refuge from return to persecution. The Trump Administration is doubling down on its assault on due process and asylum," Human Rights First Senior Director for Refugee Protection Eleanor Acer said.

The new policy moves the power to issue deportation orders anywhere in the United States to people alleged to not have been admitted or paroled into the country from immigration judges to ICE and CBP and it will go into effect on Tuesday, HRF noted.

"This sweeping move will give ICE and CBP officers the power to bypass immigration courts across the country and order individuals they detain to be summarily deported. This ill-advised expansion will only lead to more chaos, dysfunction, and the return of more refugees to danger," Acer said.

Increasing deportation without due process will also probably result in the summary expulsion of people who have lived in the United States for many years because they will not be carrying proof of their years of residence when immigration officers take them into custody, Acer warned.