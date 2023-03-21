UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump's poll numbers as a 2024 candidate may rise amid a potential indictment and arrest on Tuesday, Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said in an interview with Punchbowl news.

"What I've heard from his supporters in my district and across the country is he's never been in a stronger position in terms of rallying that support," Stefanik said on Monday. "I think you'll see his poll numbers go up."

Last week, Trump said that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in connection to a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The case is connected to alleged illegal payments made by Trump to pornography actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair between the two, which Trump denies having happened.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered a potential challenger to Trump for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination, may drop in the polls due to his lack of support for Trump amid the potential arrest, although he did criticize Bragg as a prosecutor, Stefanik said.

Trump has accused Bragg of receiving money from financial speculator George Soros and having close ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign. Republican lawmakers have also requested that Bragg provide testimony on the case, which they claim is politically motivated.

Trump called for protests in response to his potential arrest on Tuesday, the possibility for which White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration is prepared to tackle.

