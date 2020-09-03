UrduPoint.com
Trump's Presence At Serbia-Kosovo Talks Depends On Reached Agreements - Serbian Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:25 PM

US President Donald Trump's participation in the talks between Kosovar and Serbian leaders at the White House will depend on the level of agreements that would be reached, Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik on Thursday

"The question of the presence of US President Donald Trump at these negotiations is unknown, but I do not exclude it, depending on the degree of agreement reached and the quality of the agreements reached," Djordjevic said.

