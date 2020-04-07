(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her position to return to her previous role as head of the first lady's staff, the administration said in a statement on Tuesday.

"First Lady Melania Trump is today announcing that Stephanie Grisham will be rejoining the East Wing full time as Chief of Staff and Spokesperson," the statement said.

"Stephanie will begin her role as Chief of Staff effective immediately."

Grisham will replace Lindsay Reynolds who is leaving after three years in the post, the White House said.

Reynolds resigned early this week to spend time with her family, according to the statement.

President Donald Trump's new chief of staff Mark Meadows is considering several candidates to replace Grisham, CNN reported earlier. Candidates includes Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, the report said.