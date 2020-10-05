UrduPoint.com
Trump's Press Secretary Tests Positive For Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:14 PM

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday she has tested positive for Covid-19, three days after President Donald Trump was hospitalized with the disease

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany said in a statement.

"No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit," added Trump's spokeswoman, who said she was going into quarantine following the diagnosis.

More Stories From World

