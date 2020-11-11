UrduPoint.com
Trump’s Refusal To Accept Defeat Is “embarrassment”, Says US President-elect

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:31 PM

Trump’s refusal to accept defeat is “embarrassment”, says US President-elect

Democrat candidate Joe Biden who has been elected as the 46th president of the US after defeating Republican’s Donald Trump will take oath next year on January 21st.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) United States (US) President-elect Joe Biden said that Donald Trump’s refusal to accept defeat in elections is “an embarrassment” on Wednesday.

Joe Biden said transfer of power would not be stopped.

“Quite frankly, refusing to accept elections is embarrassment,” said the President-elect.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters post victory in elections.

“Its’, I think, against the president’s legacy but, you know, it’s going to come an end on January 20,” said Biden while speaking of inauguration day.

According to the reports, President-Elect Joe Biden talked to the world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and told them that the US was back in the game.

Biden, who also spoke to several world leaders including United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that he has told them that America is back in the game.

On Nov 10th, Trump tweeted to share that he would ultimately win the race.

“WE WILL WIN!,” tweeted Donald Trump.

“People will not accept this rigged Election,” he further tweeted.

However, Twitter labeled it as disputed.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th president of the US by beating Republican’s Donald Trump after a long and anxious wait for results. The new elected leaders will take next year on January 21st.

