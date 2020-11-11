Trump’s refusal to accept defeat is “embarrassment”, says US President-elect

(@fidahassanain)

Democrat candidate Joe Biden who has been elected as the 46th president of the US after defeating Republican’s Donald Trump will take oath next year on January 21st.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) United States (US) President-elect Joe Biden said that Donald Trump’s refusal to accept defeat in elections is “an embarrassment” on Wednesday.

Joe Biden said transfer of power would not be stopped.

“Quite frankly, refusing to accept elections is embarrassment,” said the President-elect.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters post victory in elections.

“Its’, I think, against the president’s legacy but, you know, it’s going to come an end on January 20,” said Biden while speaking of inauguration day.

Biden, who also spoke to several world leaders including United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that he has told them that America is back in the game.

On Nov 10th, Trump tweeted to share that he would ultimately win the race.

“WE WILL WIN!,” tweeted Donald Trump.

“People will not accept this rigged Election,” he further tweeted.

However, Twitter labeled it as disputed.

