Trumps Release Video With Seasonal Greetings For Christmas, Hope For 'Peace Among Nations'

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 10:41 PM

Trumps Release Video With Seasonal Greetings for Christmas, Hope for 'Peace Among Nations'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday released a video address to wish Merry Christmas to those who celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25 and to give special thanks to the country's military stationed abroad.

"On behalf of the entire Trump family, we wish everyone a joyous and Merry Christmas and a very happy, happy New Year," the president said in the video address.

The first couple extended thanks to all US citizens "who come together to care for others with compassion and bring the warmth and bliss of this holly season to our families, our friends, our neighbors and to those in need.

"

They expressed gratitude on behalf of the nation to US military, police and law enforcement services, specifically to servicemen stationed far from home.

"We renew our hope for peace among nations and joy to the world," Donald Trump said.

The video was released on the first lady's Twitter account.

