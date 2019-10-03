UrduPoint.com
Trump's Request To China To Probe Biden Breaches His Oath Of Office - House Intel Chair

Trump's Request to China to Probe Biden Breaches His Oath of Office - House Intel Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump's request to China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden is a fundamental breach of his oath of office, US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Thursday.

"The President of the United States encouraging a foreign nation to interfere again to help his campaign by investigating a rival is a fundamental breach of the president's oath of office," Schiff told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Schiff added that what Trump is proposing endangers US national security as well as elections in the United States.

Biden is a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020 election in the United States.

CNBC reported that a White House spokesperson declined to comment on why Trump called on China to investigate the Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that Ukraine and China should investigate any corrupt business dealings during Joe Biden's tenure that involved his son.

On September 24, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump's July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a whistleblower filed a complaint claiming that the president engaged in misconduct.

The complaint said Trump pressed Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption of the Bidens.

Truymp published the transcript of his conversation with Zelenskyy, denied the allegations of misconduct and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt attempting to reverse the result of the 2016 presidential election

