Trump's Residency At Mar-a-Lago Under Legal Review Over Registration Issues - Town Manager

Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:26 PM

Trump's Residency at Mar-a-Lago Under Legal Review Over Registration Issues - Town Manager



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The residency of former US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is under legal review by the town of Palm Beach since permanent living there contradicts the agreement on registering the estate, Palm Beach Town Manager Krik Blouin told CNN.

Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago on January 20 and skipped the inauguration of Joe Biden saying that he was planning to live there.

"This matter is under legal review by our Town Attorney, John 'Skip' Randolph. Mr. Randolph is reviewing the Declaration of Use Agreement and our Code of Ordinances to determine if former President Trump can live at Mar-a-Lago," Blouin said.

Trump bought Mar-a-Lago estate in 1985 and turned it into a social club in 1993 agreeing to limit his stays to no more than seven consecutive days or no more than three weeks total a year.

In addition, there could be no more than 500 members in the club. Trump had to agree to certain limitations in order to transform the private residence into a revenue-generating business.

According to media reports, residents of this luxurious Florida resort are not interested in Trump's permanent living there after he left the White House.

The broadcaster said that the issue of Trump's residency at Mar-a-Lago may be put on the agenda of the upcoming town council meeting scheduled for February 9.

