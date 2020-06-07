UrduPoint.com
Trump's Rival Biden To Meet With Floyd's Family On Monday - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday to meet with the family of George Floyd, a black American whose killing by a white police officer stoked nationwide unrest.

"TOMORROW: @JoeBiden will travel to Houston, TX to offer his condolences to #GeorgeFloyd's family & record a video message for his funeral," Biden's spokesman Matt Hill tweeted on Sunday.

A public viewing of 46-year-old Floyd will be held on Monday in Houston, where he had spent most of his life, followed by a private funeral on Tuesday. The CBS news channel reported that Biden did not want his Secret Service protection to complicate the ceremony.

Your Thoughts and Comments

