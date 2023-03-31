UrduPoint.com

Trumps Says NY Grand Jury Indictment 'Political Persecution,' Will Backfire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that a New York grand jury's decision to indict him is political persecution and election interference, adding that the move will ultimately backfire on US President Joe Biden.

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," Trump said on Thursday.

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference."

The "witch hunt" will backfire on Biden, Trump said, noting the unprecedented nature of the indictment.

Earlier on Thursday, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump denies the allegations.

