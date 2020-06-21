UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trumps Says Schools Should Reopen This Fall As Children Have Better Immunity

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 07:20 AM

Trumps Says Schools Should Reopen This Fall as Children Have Better Immunity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) US President Donald Trump says schools in the US should reopen this fall as children have stronger immune systems and are not as vulnerable to the coronavirus.

"kids are much stronger than us," Trump told his supporters at the Saturday campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, adding "Let's open the schools, please. We gotta get them open, in the fall we gotta get them open."

According to Trump, 25 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in the US, which is why the total number of confirmed cases in the country is high.

"So I said to my people slow the testing down please," Trump said, dismissing a lot of the registered COVID-19 cases, particularly among children, as "sniffles."

Last month, Trump called for reopening schools across the country with possible quarantine extensions for elderly teachers.

The US president did say, however, that he considered reopening schools a prerogative of state governors.

Trump also voiced displeasure with senior health official Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who expressed reservations in May over lifting coronavirus-induced restrictions too soon, warning that premature reopening could cause new outbreaks. Fauci also pointed out that children are not completely immune to COVID-19.

The United States has the highest number of COVID-19 cases registered, out of all the countries in the world (more than 2.2 million) and the highest coronavirus death toll (over 119,500 COVID-19 fatalities), according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Trump Tulsa United States May All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

6 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

7 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

7 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

9 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

9 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.