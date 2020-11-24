UrduPoint.com
Trumps Says US General Services Admin. Should Follow Protocol Regarding Biden Transition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump issued a statement in which he recommended that the General Services Administration (GSA) head Emily Murphy and her team follow initial protocol with regard to his rival Joe Biden transition, but vowed to keep strongly fight election fraud and impropriety in the 2020 presidential election.

"Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!" Trump said via Twitter on Monday. "Nevertheless, in the best interest of our country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."

