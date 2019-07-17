Trumps Says US Making Progress With Iran, Not Seeking Regime Change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday said the United States is making progress with Iran and does not seek regime change

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday said the United States is making progress with Iran and does not seek regime change.

"We are not looking for regime change. We are not looking for that at all," Trump said as quoted by Timesnownews.com. "They can't have a nuclear weapon."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during the same meeting that Tehran was ready to negotiate, according to Reuters.