UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trumps Says US Making Progress With Iran, Not Seeking Regime Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:35 AM

Trumps Says US Making Progress With Iran, Not Seeking Regime Change

US President Donald Trump in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday said the United States is making progress with Iran and does not seek regime change

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday said the United States is making progress with Iran and does not seek regime change.

"We are not looking for regime change. We are not looking for that at all," Trump said as quoted by Timesnownews.com. "They can't have a nuclear weapon."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during the same meeting that Tehran was ready to negotiate, according to Reuters.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Trump Tehran Progress Same United States All Cabinet Weapon Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

2 hours ago

Gazprom Says 66% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complet ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.