Hackers affiliated with the Anonymous group have seized control of former US President Donald Trump's new social media platform "TRUTH Social" hours after it was announced and ahead of its launch, The New York Times reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Hackers affiliated with the Anonymous group have seized control of former US President Donald Trump's new social media platform "TRUTH Social" hours after it was announced and ahead of its launch, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Earlier this week, Trump said he created TRUTH Social and the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) "to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

The hackers claim that taking over TRUTH Social was a part of their "online war against hate," according to the report.

"We had a fun time trolling it to high heaven," Aubrey Cottle, a hacker affiliated with Anonymous, said as quoted by the newspaper.

It purportedly took hackers two hours to gain control of the social platform and create fake accounts for Trump himself and his close affiliate, Stephen Bannon, the QAnon theorist Ron Watkins, and Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey.

The Anonymous affiliates then used a false "donaldjtrump" account to post images of defecating pigs, wrote rants aimed at Dorsey and inquired about the whereabouts of Melania Trump, according to the report.

The hacking of the social network resulted in TMTG's app developers barring the fake accounts and shuttering the development platform, the report said.