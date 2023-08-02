MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest child, has suggested that the fresh conspiracy accusations against his father are a way for the Biden administration to distract voters from tax charges brought against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Former US President Donald Trump was charged late on Tuesday with conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against the rights of citizens in a bid to overturn 2020 election result. The indictment came shortly after Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty at a court hearing last week to the charge of failing to pay up to $1.5 million in taxes in 2017 and 2018.

"The corrupt beurocrats of the Biden regime charge Trump literally the day after every single disastrous Biden crime family story. Rather than looking into the millions sent to the Biden's their kids and their grandkids from virtually all of our enemies they go after their political enemies knowing that their lackeys in the media will use their bogus charges to cover for Joe Biden," Donald Trump Jr. said.

The 45-year-old questioned the timing of his father's indictment, which comes amid the 2024 US presidential campaign.

Polls show that Trump is the favorite to be the Republican candidate in the election despite several criminal investigations into him.

"Strange, that if this indictment is so real and serious that it didn't happen 2 1/2 years ago. I wonder why that is? Apparently it happened now, because Trump's polling is so strong the swamp and the deep state will do anything to prevent him from winning and taking their power," his son insisted.

Trump's campaign team claimed in a statement that the recent indictment was "nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter" in the attempt by the Biden family to meddle with the next presidential voting.

"The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes," the campaign said.

The statement also claimed that the fresh charges were part of "un-American witch hunts" and "disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting" and assured American voters that Trump would be reelected to save the US from "the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before."