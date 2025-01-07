Trump's Son To Visit Greenland, Amid Father's Interest
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Donald Trump confirmed Monday that his eldest son Don Jr plans to visit Greenland, two weeks after the US president-elect suggested that Washington annex the autonomous Danish territory.
"My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site, without offering a specific timeframe for the trip.
"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"
Earlier, the Danish foreign ministry said it had "noted the planned visit of Donald Trump Jr. to Greenland," adding: "As it is not an official American visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark has no further comment.
"
Just before Christmas, Trump said that "for purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity".
The island's government responded that it was not for sale, echoing its response to similar statements from then president Trump in 2019.
No details of Don Jr's visit have been made public, and it appears to be a private trip, a Greenland diplomat, Mininnguaq Kleist, told Danish public television DR.
Kleist said that Trump Jr, who is close to his father, is not expected to meet with any Greenland officials.
Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede was due to meet King Frederik X in Copenhagen on Wednesday, but the meeting was postponed for scheduling reasons, according to local media.
