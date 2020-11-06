MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have denounced members of the US Republican party for lack of support to their father Donald Trump and inaction in responding to what they called fraud in the ongoing presidential election vote count.

"Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep," Eric Trump, the incumbent president's youngest son, wrote on Twitter early on Friday.

His older brother, Donald Trump Jr, has also voiced condemnation of the Republicans, saying that the party has "a perfect platform to show that they're willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead.

"

The US presidential election was held on Tuesday, but due to a high number of mail-in ballots, as well as numerous early votes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the counting remains complicated, and the race is tense. On Tuesday night, Trump already announced his victory well before the key states were called and accused the Democrats, whose candidate is Joe Biden, of "stealing the election."

The winner has to receive 270 electoral votes. As of now, Biden has secured 264 votes, and Trump - 214.