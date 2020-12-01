UrduPoint.com
Trump's Special Adviser On COVID-19 Resigns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Scott Adams resigned from his position of special adviser on the coronavirus pandemic to US President Donald Trump, Fox news reported.

The broadcaster said it obtained Atlas's resignation letter which praises Trump's efforts and wishes "all the best" to the incoming administration under projected President-elect Joe Biden.

"I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States," Fox News quoted the letter, which was dated December 1.

Atlas joined the administration in August, and was serving a 130-day detail as a Special Government Employee. His role is set to expire this week, Fox News reported.

More Stories From World

