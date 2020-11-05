The strategy of the Trump campaign to file lawsuits aimed at disrupting the vote count is destined to fail, Biden campaign adviser Bob Bauer said during a briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The strategy of the Trump campaign to file lawsuits aimed at disrupting the vote count is destined to fail, Biden campaign adviser Bob Bauer said during a briefing on Thursday.

"This strategy of disrupting the vote count as you can tell by the efforts of election officials to continue to count is doomed to fail," Bauer said, adding that the vote count will not stop.