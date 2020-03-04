UrduPoint.com
Trump's Support For Putin's Idea For UNSC Summit Proves Such Meeting Possible - Moscow

US President Donald Trump's support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to convene a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on arms control not only indicates that such a meeting could be beneficial but that it could actually happen, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Vladimir Ermakov, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump's support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to convene a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on arms control not only indicates that such a meeting could be beneficial but that it could actually happen, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Vladimir Ermakov, said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Trump supported Putin's initiative to hold a summit of the five permanent member states of the UNSC.

"The positive reaction from French President [Emmanuel Macron] before, and then from the US President, is based on the fact that the Russian president's proposal was supported by our strategic partner � China. This is a serious argument in favor of the fact that such a meeting could be useful to everyone since the permanent members of the UN Security Council historically have a special responsibility ... We believe that the initiative of the President of Russia will be supported and such a meeting will be held," Ermakov said.

