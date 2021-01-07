Trump’s supporters stage protests at US Capital

(@fidahassanain)

The local media report that at least four people have died so far in recent protests in different parts of the country.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) The supporters of Donald J. Trump have taken to US Capitol and to the streets in different cities across the country.

Some of the protestors while carrying tactical gear and rifles entered the US Capitol and chanted slogans in the favor of ‘Out-going’ President Trump.

The thousands of protestors have also taken to the streets in Olympia and Washington besides getting into the governor's mansion property.

The angry supporters of Trump smashed windows of the building and clashed with police.

“So far, four people have died during the latest clashes,” said the reports, pointing out that the authorities have declared emergency for next 15 days in Washington State.

“No point of talks at this stage,” the Trump supporters shouted.

According to the reports, the supporters have become successful in halting the debate over President-elect Joe Biden’s election win. The Congress, however, has summoned its meeting again. The local media reports have also said that some republican “tried” to overturn the results in some states but lack required support.

Donald Trump has asked his violent supporters to go home but says on the other hand that the election was stolen.

Democrats, earlier, won two Senate seats in Georgia and grabbed majority in Senate. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have also defeated the Republican candidates.

White House’ three officials including First Lady's Chief of Staff, Stephanie Grisham, White House social secretary Rickie Niceta and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews have resigned from after the violent protests in the capital.