Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Trump's Suspension of Immigration Over COVID-19 Meaningless, Beyond His Power - Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend immigration over novel coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns is an overreach of his authority, US immigration attorney Allen Orr Jr. told Sputnik.

"It isn't clear how moratorium on immigration will fix that problem," Orr said. "A moratorium authority is beyond his executive powers which were previously tested with the travel ban."

Orr noted that much like with COVID-19, a moratorium on immigration fails to understand the global world in which the United States operates and needs for the supply chain of people and components that comprise the backbone of US companies.

Trump's action is more of a political statement rather than a public health concern, Orr said, adding that the virus is already in the United States and responding to the pandemic is much more complicated than suspending immigration.

On Monday, Trump announced he will sign an executive order to block all immigration into the United States. Trump said the move was intended to protect the United States from further spreading the novel coronavirus and to protect US jobs.

The United States has more than 788,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 42,400 virus-related deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

