WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The district attorney in Manhattan has gained control of former President Donald Trump's tax records following a Supreme Court decision on Monday rejecting his efforts to keep them private, CNN reported on Thursday, citing an anonymous source.

Prosecutors gained control of the records late on Monday, only hours after the Supreme Court's decision, CNN said. The papers contain millions of pages of documents including Trump's tax returns from January 2011 to August 2019, with financial statements, engagement agreements, documents on how the returns were prepared and other material, the report added.